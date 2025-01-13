Died Suddenly: Olga was on point, until she wasn't....

Two or three times a week I come across people who don't fit the usual jabtard profile. Olga didn't fit until I ran across all her pro Jew crap. I'm guessing it's due to the Christian background. They're prone to believing all that "God's chosen people" BS.

See if you can figure this one out!

Sources

Originally procured from: Cheri Maday

https://x.com/resilient333

https://m.facebook.com/olga.meshoe/

https://acdp.org.za/in-loving-memory-olga-meshoe-washington/

https://m.facebook.com/StandWithUs/

On antisemitism:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21FNrc16i1E&pp=ygUWb2xnYSBtZXNob2Ugd2FzaGluZ3Rvbg%3D%3D

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

