'LESBO SOLDIER THREATENING AMERICANS!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday

IT'S CLEAR THIS LESBO IS SPIRITUALLY BANKRUPT ! WE DO KNOW IN THESE END TIMES COUNTLESS HUMANS WILL BE LOST BECAUSE THEY WILL NOT REPENT. THESE TYPES OF PROGRAMMED PEOPLE WILL SHOOT YOU IF YOU DON'T COMPLY TO THEIR CORRUPT ORDERS. IT'S TIME AMERICANS WAKEUP AND REALIZE AMERICA IS A ROUTING CORPSE AND CANNOT BE SAVED. OUR ONLY HOPE AS TRUE BELIEVERS IN YSHUA/JESUS IS PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND HOPE WE'RE TAKEN OUT OF HERE WHEN THE CRAP HITS THE FAN. WAKEUP...

Keywords
militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

