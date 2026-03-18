Judge Blocks Childhood Vax Reform, Court-Ordered C-Sections, Pediatric Psych Drugs, Geoengineering Is Real, MAHA Aligns With Chiropractors - The RSB Show 3-17-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Judge Blocks Childhood Vax Reform, 5G Radiation Debate, GMO Wheat Toxicity, Flu Vaccine Effectiveness Fail, Court-Ordered C-Sections, Pediatric Psych Drug, Geoengineering Is Real, MAHA Aligns With Chiropractors, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/federal-judge-blocks-childhood-vaccine-mandate-5g-radiation-debate-gmo-wheat-toxicity-flu-vaccine-effectiveness-questioned-court-ordered-c-sections-pediatric-psych-drug-geoengineering-maha-alig/