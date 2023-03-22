Create New Account
NET ZERO: THE WEF DIGITAL ENDGAME - 5G KILL SWITCH CONNECTS DIGITISED HUMANS, MONEY & TRANSPORT
Alex Hammer
Published 18 hours ago

Fantastic presentation by Mark Steele on the World Economic Forum's vision for the future; Agenda 2030. 15 minute cities where 5G will track and trace humans, digital ID and digital currency, the Climate CO2 Con, and the 5G directional energy weapon. NET ZERO = ZERO FREEDOM.PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE.


THE DIGITAL CITY RADIATION DEATH ZONE - DIRTY RADIATION AIR TO EXTERMINATE THE INHABITANTS - YOUR LOCAL COUNCIL HAVE BEEN WEAPONIZED TO ATTACK YOU WITH THEIR NET ZERO ATTACK - BE THE RESISTANCE WHILE YOU CAN - [email protected]

