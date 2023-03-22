NET ZERO: THE WEF DIGITAL ENDGAME - 5G KILL SWITCH CONNECTS DIGITISED HUMANS, MONEY & TRANSPORT

Fantastic presentation by Mark Steele on the World Economic Forum's vision for the future; Agenda 2030. 15 minute cities where 5G will track and trace humans, digital ID and digital currency, the Climate CO2 Con, and the 5G directional energy weapon. NET ZERO = ZERO FREEDOM.PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE.
THE DIGITAL CITY RADIATION DEATH ZONE - DIRTY RADIATION AIR TO EXTERMINATE THE INHABITANTS - YOUR LOCAL COUNCIL HAVE BEEN WEAPONIZED TO ATTACK YOU WITH THEIR NET ZERO ATTACK - BE THE RESISTANCE WHILE YOU CAN - [email protected]
Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV
Find me on Gab: @TomWho4
Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/
Shared from and subscribe to:
MrHellvis69
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.