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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0370 - Bobby Christman - Report on arrests in the case
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21 views • April 02, 2021
Bobby was a passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend, when a car pulled up next to theirs. Ross got out with a handgun and attempted to steal her purse. There was a struggle and Bobby exchanged words with Ross, who then shot him in the head, before jumping back in the vehicle and fleeing. Bobby died at the hospital.
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