RT News September 19, 2024 6AM GMT

Sept 19, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Benjamin Netanyahu has a plan while Israeli tanks and troops roll north, Israel announces a quote ‘new phase of war’, pledging to return its citizens home. This comes as Lebanon is hit with a second wave of deadly blasts as thousands of personal electronic devices explode. We look into the dark trail to find out who manufactured the carnage, where the facts don’t warrant blaming Hungary. Washington’s crusade against RT sees no end as the US Senate blames Russia for election interference once again, praising Facebook and Instagram for censoring our channel.