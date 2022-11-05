Quo Vadis





Nov 4, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Prophetic Message to the Ukraine.





In the Ukrainian village of Hrushiv, Our Lady has appeared several times throughout history.





Beginning in the 16th century during the Cossack War, making this village a place of pilgrimage and prayer.





At the height of the cholera epidemic, Our Lady appeared in 1806, accompanied by a source of healing water.





On May 12, 1914, the Virgin appeared to 22 peasants.





World War One is ahead of us and the Virgin prophesies to the peasants the loss of Ukrainian sovereignty for 80 years, during which suffering and persecution would alternate, after which Christianity would triumph and Ukraine would be free again.





Our Lady also predicts the imminent outbreak of war and warns that Russia will soon turn away from God.





Subsequently, on April 26, 1987, the same day and at the same time as the Chernobyl disaster a year earlier, Our Lady appeared to Maria Kyzyn, a 12-year-old girl.





The girl notices an unusual light coming from a lighted chapel near the garden of her house, closed for worship, by the 1947 communist regime.





A figure appeared on one of the towers covering the dome of the chapel: a woman dressed in black with a child in her arms.





Our Lady seems very similar to the "Gentle Virgin", an icon that Prince Vladimir the Great gave to his wife Anna after the conversion of Kiev to Christianity.





The image of the Woman with the Child remained visible for a month, even moving in the sky, with at least a million and a half eyewitnesses.





Then the picture will be broadcast on a local TV station that will want to discredit the phenomenon,

but during this program a picture of Our Lady appeared in the video, which all viewers could notice.





In her numerous apparitions, Maria seeks penance, calls for prayer and forgiveness for the conversion of Russia, pronounces the Holy Rosary and does not forget the victims of the Chernobyl disaster.





From messages from April 1988: “Through you and the blood of the martyrs, the conversion of Russia will take place.





Repent and love one another.





The times that were foreseen as the times of the end are coming.





Look at the devastation that surrounds the world: sins, laziness, genocide…





If Russia does not return to Christianity, World War III will ensue and the whole world will face doom.





“Teach children to pray.





Teach them to live the truth and live the truth yourself. Pray the Holy Rosary.





It is a weapon against Satan…





I have come to comfort you and tell you that your suffering will end soon.





I will protect you for the glory and for the future of the Kingdom of God on earth, which will last for a thousand years.





The kingdom of heaven and earth is at hand. It will come only by penance and repentance for sins…





Many come as false messiahs and false prophets.





Be careful. I do not differentiate between race or religion.





You here in Ukraine have received the knowledge of one, true, apostolic Church.





The Eternal God is calling you.





That is why I was sent to you, despite the long persecutions you have endured, you have not lost faith, hope and charity”.





Let's pray for a quick end to the war in Ukraine and for a lasting peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08WHIRY3IxM



