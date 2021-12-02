© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS CODE. US: ICD-10-CM CODE Z28.20. INTERNATIONAL: ICD-10Z28 IS UP AND RUNNING
Follow
0
Share
Report
143 views • December 02, 2021
MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS CODE. US: ICD-10-CM CODE Z28.20. INTERNATIONAL: ICD-10Z28 IS UP AND RUNNING
https://www.icd10data.com/ICD10CM/Codes/Z00-Z99/Z20-Z29/Z28-/Z28
The ICD (International Classification of Diseases)
https://www.findacode.com/icd-10-cm/icd-10-cm-diagnosis-codes-Z28-group.html
The ICD (International Classification of Diseases)
Diagnosis Codes
https://www.legislation.vic.gov.au/bills/public-health-and-wellbeing-amendment-pandemic-management-bill-2021
BREAKING NEWS:
Victoria, Australia
NEW "Pandemic" Laws "Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021"
will overturn and reform most major Acts over the last 40 years...
Orwellian Bill passed at 3PM on 2/12/2021, and will come into effect on 16/12/2021...
(the day before Victorian Premier Daniel Andrew's alleged criminal court trial for TREASON)...
(KJV)
ROMANS 12:19
19 Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.
-
This state has led the world in its' lockdown playbook, and now it leads on in New World Order laws that completely remove the un-"vaxxed" freedoms to live in the world
https://rumble.com/vp965n-breaking-news-november-15-2021-karen-kingston-reveals-patient-code-for-fema.html
(KJV)
DANIEL 12:13
13 But go thou thy way till the end be: for thou shalt rest, and stand in thy lot at the end of the days.
JESUS is LORD
https://www.icd10data.com/ICD10CM/Codes/Z00-Z99/Z20-Z29/Z28-/Z28
The ICD (International Classification of Diseases)
https://www.findacode.com/icd-10-cm/icd-10-cm-diagnosis-codes-Z28-group.html
The ICD (International Classification of Diseases)
Diagnosis Codes
https://www.legislation.vic.gov.au/bills/public-health-and-wellbeing-amendment-pandemic-management-bill-2021
BREAKING NEWS:
Victoria, Australia
NEW "Pandemic" Laws "Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021"
will overturn and reform most major Acts over the last 40 years...
Orwellian Bill passed at 3PM on 2/12/2021, and will come into effect on 16/12/2021...
(the day before Victorian Premier Daniel Andrew's alleged criminal court trial for TREASON)...
(KJV)
ROMANS 12:19
19 Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.
-
This state has led the world in its' lockdown playbook, and now it leads on in New World Order laws that completely remove the un-"vaxxed" freedoms to live in the world
https://rumble.com/vp965n-breaking-news-november-15-2021-karen-kingston-reveals-patient-code-for-fema.html
(KJV)
DANIEL 12:13
13 But go thou thy way till the end be: for thou shalt rest, and stand in thy lot at the end of the days.
JESUS is LORD
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.