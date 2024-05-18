WHAT THEY DON'T TELL YOU!!!!

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





WHY IS THE POPE WEARING THE IMAGE OF AN ALIEN GIANT?*ALIEN INTERACTION WITH HUMANS*ANCIENT RACES*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJ2o9u4ZGJQ





https://endtimeheadlines.org/2024/05/scientists-discover-60-stars-that-appear-to-show-signs-of-gigantic-alien-power-plants/

https://earthsky.org/space/dyson-sphere-alien-megastructures-infrared-heat-stars/

https://mymodernmet.com/arnaldo-pomodoro-sphere-within-a-sphere/

https://x.com/TheProjectUnity/status/1791417443979522476

https://www.science.org/content/article/vatican-regrets-burning-cosmologist

https://www.britannica.com/summary/Spanish-Inquisition-Key-Facts

https://www.indiadivine.org/8000-year-old-indian-city-irradiated-by-atomic-blast/

https://www.mysteryofindia.com/2014/08/myth-of-ancient-nuclear-war.html

Sabotages. English CC. Polish clairvoyant Krzysztof Jackowski's predictions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK-_LVI5c5M