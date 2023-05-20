Happy Armed Forces Day to all the brave men and women who are currently serving. Your dedication to our country, your selflessness and courage, and your unwavering commitment to keeping us safe and defending our freedoms inspires us all.
#ArmedForcesDay
https://twitter.com/i/status/1659949442894635009
