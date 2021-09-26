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De eIites komen alleen voor de
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40 views • September 26, 2021
De eIites komen alleen voor de camera's om hun rol te spelen in de pIandemie om de gewone burgers, die zij dood willen, voor de gek te houden. En de mensen geloven nog steeds in deze oplichterij en doen wat hen gezegd wordt door deze oplichters.
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