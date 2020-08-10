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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - August 10, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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113 views • August 10, 2020
Stroppy Me Bumper Sticker:
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoBDkvtlSaU
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/appeals-court-to-either-reassign-flynn-case-or-restrict-judge-lawyers-say_3455506.html
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/senate-panel-releases-memo-showing-fbi-may-have-misled
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/the-spies-who-hijacked-america
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhHwm9Yr6jg
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/09/sunday-talks-steven-schrage-appears-to-discuss-his-role-in-spygate/
https://twitter.com/RealSLokhova/status/1292684108641034240?cxt=HHwWgIC75aHWxPAjAAAA
https://twitter.com/irootsorg/status/1292540893002698752
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1292632397624872961?cxt=HHwWgsC82aSUrfAjAAAA
Other News:
https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/minnesota-national-guard-soldiers-being-deployed-to-guantanamo-bay
https://www.foxnews.com/us/fake-drivers-licenses-flooding-into-us-from-china-other-countries-us-says
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/GeorgePapa19/status/1292540586948526082
https://twitter.com/BlueSky4Ev3r/status/1292190824730701825
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoBDkvtlSaU
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/appeals-court-to-either-reassign-flynn-case-or-restrict-judge-lawyers-say_3455506.html
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/senate-panel-releases-memo-showing-fbi-may-have-misled
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/the-spies-who-hijacked-america
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhHwm9Yr6jg
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/09/sunday-talks-steven-schrage-appears-to-discuss-his-role-in-spygate/
https://twitter.com/RealSLokhova/status/1292684108641034240?cxt=HHwWgIC75aHWxPAjAAAA
https://twitter.com/irootsorg/status/1292540893002698752
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1292632397624872961?cxt=HHwWgsC82aSUrfAjAAAA
Other News:
https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/minnesota-national-guard-soldiers-being-deployed-to-guantanamo-bay
https://www.foxnews.com/us/fake-drivers-licenses-flooding-into-us-from-china-other-countries-us-says
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/GeorgePapa19/status/1292540586948526082
https://twitter.com/BlueSky4Ev3r/status/1292190824730701825
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
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