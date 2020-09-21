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Supreme Court, Precedent and the Constitution
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17 views • September 21, 2020
Stare decisis is the doctrine of precedent - that a court should rule the way a previous court did - even when the judges of the second court disagree with the earlier. Is there a way to apply this doctrine without putting the precedent at a higher standing than the Constitution itself?
Path to Liberty: September 21, 2020
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Path to Liberty: September 21, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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