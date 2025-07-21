2025-7-21 meleck-i-tzedek - Melchizedek

Paul teaches us in the chapters of hebrews leading up to 6 and 7, etc...speaking in reference to the event that happened in genesis 14 about how God blessed abram with this promise then, and how that promise comes through the christ Yahusha, and how that extends to us today, the same promise's that God made to abram, who would come to be called abraham...father of many...so today, we who are in christ, (not of the worldly religons...and those religions are of the world, though they profess otherwise)...but the little children of the kingdom who have come out to the Father in spirit and truth! just like the Father spoke of us! these same promises are established!

which...these promises, us to become heirs! this inheritance of God! which is life that is eternal (not living forever), but to truly live! (they will never understand!) but the things of God shall/are revealed to the little children! these same who have faith! just like their father abraham! of whom we have no blood line! and yet are! because we are true in Him! having entered in through His son! to that that speaketh of greater things than the physical law! though we also keep His physical law! for which the christians think us strange! and the jews are offended in us because we are not of blood! yet! we are! and nothing else matters! The words that the prophets have prophesied are true! and there is nothing any man, or evil spirit trying to derail us can do about it! we are His! and HE is our everything! and HE has established this thing! speaking of it through many stories to us! of abraham! of david! this seed of God that shall be! that john the baptist as elijah coming would set that way for! the way is set! christ! the passover lamb of Yahuah! our king forever! whom the Father has established a king over all the earth! even as the Father humbles the rest! "as I dash them to pieces! you will rule over them with a rod of iron!"; and yet us! they to whom have been humbled greatly! confessing, "we are nothing! no gods! but.......HE, HE is! and HE has not left us without hope! but this hope is the anchor of our soul! as sure as the promise wherewith God made this promise to abraham! us knowing that God cannot lie! to whom God has established forever and ever and ever! christ raised from the dead to sit at His right hand forever and ever and ever! that all to whom HE hath opened the eye and ear, may hear, and come...."Come! come! come out of her MY people!"....a path of holiness leading to mt tzion! of which so many have sought, and have not seen...now revealed to little children! who have faith! who were willing to seek the kingdom of God above all things! and come out to the Father! the new covenant being fufilled in them! for the Father has also taught us to keep all His law! His commandments and statutues (not a feast!), and His judgments! for we are they who obey His voice! and walk with Him in faith! and all that is not of faith! is sin! but blessed are Yisrael of God to whom all the promise and inheritance come! world without end! praise Yahuah!

To him/her who can hear.......come!






















