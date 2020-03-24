The Kabbalistic Message Of The Living Corona Virus

The Message of the Living Covid-19The Voice of the Shekhina cries out!Do you dare listen? Do you dare not?The Earth is alive. She is a conscious, sentient being.In Torah we call the Earth, the Shekhina, the Presence of God, the sefirah Malkhut.When God speaks to humanity, our Heavenly Father “speaks” through our Earthly Mother, the Shekhina.And now, the Covid 19 is here, and its presence, and power cannot be denied.Yet, the Covid 19 itself is a living being. It too has a consciousness, and a sentience.The Covid 19 is a tool in the Hand of the God through the Shekhina.So, what is the message that Covid 19 brings?What does it want from us?These answers cannot be found in any books.Only one with meditative vision, imagination, and an open heartcan dare reach out to speak with the Malakh behind the Covid 19 and ask, “what is the meaning of all this?”Let us address these matters in this class.Interested in more?You know what to do!Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,and in yourself.It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!This lesson is offered to you for free.Please express your appreciation by making a donation here: