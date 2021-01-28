© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Smoking Gun Evidence Not Clickbait - UFO Case - Alien Grey & Cloaked UFO - OT Chan Ep#26 (11Jul2017)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
397 views • January 28, 2021
#ufo #alien #grey #skywatcher #analyze
NOT CLICKBAIT a real Investigation and video analysis done
In this episode, I put myself to the test trying to verify an exciting
UFO sightings that I was provided the source film. I wasnt asked to
do it or paid to do it.. but I felt it had to be done and explored more
See what i found out in the video and what I believe it could be,
if its really Legit or the best hoax footage to date?
Smoking Gun Evidence : Video enhanced showing Alien Grey and cloaked UFO - The Out There Channel Episode#26 (11Jul2017)
This is not clickbait but a real sighting. Once passed the initial story of events, it shows some amazing footage
which has to be seen to believe it.
*******
New Update and Discussion on the UFO case: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrkRTWx_lPc
^^^^^^^^^
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Original Video Source via WhoTookMyMojo You Tube Channel
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
NOT CLICKBAIT a real Investigation and video analysis done
In this episode, I put myself to the test trying to verify an exciting
UFO sightings that I was provided the source film. I wasnt asked to
do it or paid to do it.. but I felt it had to be done and explored more
See what i found out in the video and what I believe it could be,
if its really Legit or the best hoax footage to date?
Smoking Gun Evidence : Video enhanced showing Alien Grey and cloaked UFO - The Out There Channel Episode#26 (11Jul2017)
This is not clickbait but a real sighting. Once passed the initial story of events, it shows some amazing footage
which has to be seen to believe it.
*******
New Update and Discussion on the UFO case: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrkRTWx_lPc
^^^^^^^^^
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Original Video Source via WhoTookMyMojo You Tube Channel
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.