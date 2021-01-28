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Smoking Gun Evidence Not Clickbait - UFO Case - Alien Grey & Cloaked UFO - OT Chan Ep#26 (11Jul2017)
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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397 views • January 28, 2021
#ufo #alien #grey #skywatcher #analyze

NOT CLICKBAIT a real Investigation and video analysis done
In this episode, I put myself to the test trying to verify an exciting
UFO sightings that I was provided the source film. I wasnt asked to
do it or paid to do it.. but I felt it had to be done and explored more
See what i found out in the video and what I believe it could be,
if its really Legit or the best hoax footage to date?

Smoking Gun Evidence : Video enhanced showing Alien Grey and cloaked UFO - The Out There Channel Episode#26 (11Jul2017)

This is not clickbait but a real sighting. Once passed the initial story of events, it shows some amazing footage
which has to be seen to believe it.

*******
New Update and Discussion on the UFO case: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrkRTWx_lPc

^^^^^^^^^


*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel

Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Original Video Source via WhoTookMyMojo You Tube Channel

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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