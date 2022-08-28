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THEY WILL KEEP ONLY 5% SLAVES VAXXED (CHIPPED) - ONLY 5 OUT OF 200 SURVIVED 💉💉💉
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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422 views • August 28, 2022

Man Participated in mRNA Trial in 2013 - Only 5 Out Of 200 SurvivedmRNA is a hoax since virus dont exist and DNA is a lie


MeWe

https://mewe.com/group/624a67f05b50fb6b2870fd3a No Virus

https://mewe.com/group/624a841929df0a00a1bb9d4f Vaccines are bio-weapon by definition

https://mewe.com/group/624a76805b50fb6b28a2cbc1 Bluetooth nanochip in Vaccine

https://mewe.com/group/624a913b26864b2e106669e5 The pyramid of power

https://mewe.com/group/624b8e7709a444670e4a11cf DNA is a hoax

https://mewe.com/group/624bbb8ba4707569cfce68a7 Hidden history


GAB

https://gab.com/groups/61696 No virus (no covid, no hiv, ...)

https://gab.com/groups/61708 Bluetooth nanochip in vaccine

https://gab.com/groups/62091 The pyramid of power (media lies, fake money, ...)

https://gab.com/groups/62252 Vaccines are bio-weapon by definition

https://gab.com/groups/62037 Flat Earth - Terre Plate

https://gab.com/groups/62280 Fake Ukraine War

https://gab.com/groups/62374 DNA is a hoax

https://gab.com/groups/62382 Nukes are fake

https://gab.com/groups/62508 Hidden history

https://gab.com/groups/64295 Unvaxxed


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alanthier001

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8MqMr1toSS7P/


Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
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