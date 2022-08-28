THEY WILL KEEP ONLY 5% SLAVES VAXXED (CHIPPED) - ONLY 5 OUT OF 200 SURVIVED 💉💉💉

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Man Participated in mRNA Trial in 2013 - Only 5 Out Of 200 SurvivedmRNA is a hoax since virus dont exist and DNA is a lie
MeWe
https://mewe.com/group/624a67f05b50fb6b2870fd3a No Virus
https://mewe.com/group/624a841929df0a00a1bb9d4f Vaccines are bio-weapon by definition
https://mewe.com/group/624a76805b50fb6b28a2cbc1 Bluetooth nanochip in Vaccine
https://mewe.com/group/624a913b26864b2e106669e5 The pyramid of power
https://mewe.com/group/624b8e7709a444670e4a11cf DNA is a hoax
https://mewe.com/group/624bbb8ba4707569cfce68a7 Hidden history
GAB
https://gab.com/groups/61696 No virus (no covid, no hiv, ...)
https://gab.com/groups/61708 Bluetooth nanochip in vaccine
https://gab.com/groups/62091 The pyramid of power (media lies, fake money, ...)
https://gab.com/groups/62252 Vaccines are bio-weapon by definition
https://gab.com/groups/62037 Flat Earth - Terre Plate
https://gab.com/groups/62280 Fake Ukraine War
https://gab.com/groups/62374 DNA is a hoax
https://gab.com/groups/62382 Nukes are fake
https://gab.com/groups/62508 Hidden history
https://gab.com/groups/64295 Unvaxxed
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alanthier001
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8MqMr1toSS7P/