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6-03-2022 He is creating unity...Us uniting against them
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0 view • June 03, 2022
Episode 63
Weekly ramble roundup. The more these idiots try to do, the closer the general public is pulling together. It is hard to see all the good that is happening because of the financial catastrophes they are causing us all, but beyond this suffering they are causing, we WILL find peace and prosperity, together.
Weekly ramble roundup. The more these idiots try to do, the closer the general public is pulling together. It is hard to see all the good that is happening because of the financial catastrophes they are causing us all, but beyond this suffering they are causing, we WILL find peace and prosperity, together.
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