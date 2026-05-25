Data Centers as Digital Military Bases and Societal Control, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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As AI, digital IDs, biometric systems, and surveillance networks converge, data centers could become the command hubs of future societal control. The debate is no longer just about technology—it’s about whether convenience and security will outweigh privacy, autonomy, and individual freedom.
#DigitalID #AI #Surveillance #Privacy #DataCenters #Freedom #Technology #CyberSecurity
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