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VAERS HOT LOTS COMING INTO LIGHT WITH TEAM ENIGMA & COMPANY
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265 views • January 11, 2022
Recently on Stew Peters, Dr. Jane Ruby came on and gave us the remarkable information that a huge percentage of side effects tracked in the CDC’s VAERS database are linked to just a small percentage of the vaccine batches produced by Pfizer and Moderna. This data came from a group calling itself Team Enigma. They’re a group of independent researchers with experience in medical R&D, statistics, data analytics, and everything else you’d need to investigate a vaccine’s impact on millions of people. A lot of Team Enigma is anonymous but thankfully one of their number has agreed to speak publicly. Sasha Latypova shares the information
Source: Stew Peters
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Source: Stew Peters
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