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Corona Investigative Committee Attorney Reiner Fuellmich w/ Patrick Bet-David: Powerful Conversation on Global Lawsuit Over Coronavirus
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46 views • November 16, 2020
Corona Investigative Committee Attorney Reiner Fuellmich w/ Patrick Bet-David: Powerful Conversation on Global Lawsuit Over Coronavirus
Patrick Bet-David and Dr. Reiner Fuellmich discuss revelations around the covid narrative, including a breakdown of what's really been going on and how we are going to hold the people who orchestrated all of this accountable.
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Valuetainment YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHdDJ0tjn_3j-FS7s_X1kQ
and
https://www.patrickbetdavid.com/
Original title:
German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus
Patrick Bet-David and Dr. Reiner Fuellmich discuss revelations around the covid narrative, including a breakdown of what's really been going on and how we are going to hold the people who orchestrated all of this accountable.
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Valuetainment YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHdDJ0tjn_3j-FS7s_X1kQ
and
https://www.patrickbetdavid.com/
Original title:
German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus
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