© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Stew Peters Show 02. 16. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Follow
1
Share
Report
326 views • February 17, 2022
Trudeau Dark Pedo, Aussies Cook Protestors With Lasers, Dukes of Hazzard Schneider Exclusive
Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, Sandy Glaze joined the program to detail the dark underbelly of a state-backed pedophilia and human trafficking syndicate in Canada, enabled directly by Justin Trudeau and his friends in Ottawa. SPS show Australia correspondent Maria Zeee joined Stew the apparent arms race between Canada and Australia, over which country can be more totalitarian and repugnant in handling COVID protestors. Zeee detailed that in Australia they are literally cooking anti-globalist crusaders with LRAD military weapon systems, leaving citizens with blisters on their face and body. Stew was also joined by Duke of Hazard legend John Schneider to address the changing tides in American culture, the significance of American history, and the scourge of baseless accusations of racism. And, Dr. Jane Ruby hosted her weekly 'Ask Dr. Jane' segment, sponsored by MyPillow.com, and addressed the Biden and FDA plot to enslave America with mandatory vaccines.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media
Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, Sandy Glaze joined the program to detail the dark underbelly of a state-backed pedophilia and human trafficking syndicate in Canada, enabled directly by Justin Trudeau and his friends in Ottawa. SPS show Australia correspondent Maria Zeee joined Stew the apparent arms race between Canada and Australia, over which country can be more totalitarian and repugnant in handling COVID protestors. Zeee detailed that in Australia they are literally cooking anti-globalist crusaders with LRAD military weapon systems, leaving citizens with blisters on their face and body. Stew was also joined by Duke of Hazard legend John Schneider to address the changing tides in American culture, the significance of American history, and the scourge of baseless accusations of racism. And, Dr. Jane Ruby hosted her weekly 'Ask Dr. Jane' segment, sponsored by MyPillow.com, and addressed the Biden and FDA plot to enslave America with mandatory vaccines.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.