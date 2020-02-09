G2Voice 009 What is Lyme, how to cure it and Protocol 4000 11/13/16

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Topic today is Lyme, we will be talking to a Health Minister who was restored to health from Lyme disease. He is now free of symptoms and will be sharing with us his story. We will have a few more video and written testimonies also. We will be discussing how to cure Lyme disease using G2 sacramental protocols. Also, how to use the protocol 4000, which is MMS2 5 times a day every 2 hours.
MMS Testimonials on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/MMStestimonials
Donations
G2C Video Course http://www.genesis2church.is/course
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This weeks Newsletter: http://mmsnews.is/372-g2voice-broadcast-009-what-is-lyme-disease-how-to-cure-it-and-the-protocol-2000-11-11-2016