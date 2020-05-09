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Really Graceful: What Americans MUST Remember Once the Dust Settles...
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56 views • May 09, 2020
• MIRROR: Really Graceful: What Americans MUST Remember Once the Dust Settles...
• SOURCE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY-UU3bN4FkMILC-CMd8N5w
• Her Video Sources:
Justice Department Harvard University Professor and Two Chinese Nationals Charged in Three Separate China Related Cases
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
YouTube censors doctors who push to lift restrictions https://video.foxnews.com/v/6152765662001#sp=show-clips
Anthony Fauci Should Explain grants to Wuhan Lab https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/27/anthony-fauci-should-explain-37-million-wuhan-labo/
Bill Gates is now building seven factories: https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/bill-gates-building-factories-for-7-most-promising-covid-vaccines/
Fort Detrick Shuts Down August 2019 https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/05/health/germs-fort-detrick-biohazard.html
Secret History of Fort Detrick https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/09/15/cia-fort-detrick-stephen-kinzer-228109
Trump contradicts US intel community by claiming he's seen evidence coronavirus originated in Chinese lab
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/30/politics/trump-intelligence-community-china-coronavirus-origins/index.html
Department of Education Launches Probe into Harvard's Foreign Funding
https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2020/2/13/doe-investigation-foreign-governments/
US Govt Grants to Wuhan https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211291/U-S-government-gave-3-7million-grant-Wuhan-lab-experimented-coronavirus-source-bats.html
Jeffrey Epstein Harvard Ties Were Extensive https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/05/01/metro/jeffrey-epsteins-harvard-ties-were-extensive-new-report-reveals/
Fauci's NIAID Gave $3.7 Million To Wuhan Lab To Study Coronavirus in Bats?
https://youtu.be/m7wkMmMlacY
Nobel Prize-Winning Scientist Who Discovered HIV Says Coronavirus Was Created In Laboratory
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2020/04/nobel-prize-winning-scientist-who-discovered-hiv-says-coronavirus-was-created-in-laboratory/?fbclid=IwAR3dEfcMh0OneL6Dh2yF5G3TfWXg-5kI9mfYmIWGU1XHyE5bQP8-Ekra1hM
Bill Gates, who said he had no relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly met with the disgraced financier multiple times https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-jeffrey-epstein-friendship-swedish-mother-daughter-meeting-2019-10
US Embassy Consulate Wuhan https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/embassy-consulates/wuhan/
Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1006698
Dr. Fauci Warned In 2017 Of ‘Surprise Outbreak’ During Trump Administration
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/fauci-warned-of-trump-pandemic-2017_n_5e8a0548c5b6e7d76c65c8a4
Grants, Harvard-Epstein http://arep.med.harvard.edu/gmc/gc_grants.html
Corona and Financial Disclosure https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/panel-financial-disclosure/
Program for Evolutionary Dynamics https://ped.fas.harvard.edu
Susan Wojcicki Responds to Adam Schiff on Twitter https://twitter.com/SusanWojcicki/status/1256304911446208512?s=20
Commentator Candace Owens says her Twitter account was suspended following tweet about Whitmer
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/495814-candace-owens-twitter-account-suspended
YouTube Deletes David Icke’s channel https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/may/02/youtube-deletes-coronavirus-conspiracy-theorist-david-ickes-channel
YouTube censors California Doctors https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/7kz5wb/a-video-of-california-emergency-room-doctors-youtube-deleted
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
• SOURCE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY-UU3bN4FkMILC-CMd8N5w
• Her Video Sources:
Justice Department Harvard University Professor and Two Chinese Nationals Charged in Three Separate China Related Cases
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
YouTube censors doctors who push to lift restrictions https://video.foxnews.com/v/6152765662001#sp=show-clips
Anthony Fauci Should Explain grants to Wuhan Lab https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/27/anthony-fauci-should-explain-37-million-wuhan-labo/
Bill Gates is now building seven factories: https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/bill-gates-building-factories-for-7-most-promising-covid-vaccines/
Fort Detrick Shuts Down August 2019 https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/05/health/germs-fort-detrick-biohazard.html
Secret History of Fort Detrick https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/09/15/cia-fort-detrick-stephen-kinzer-228109
Trump contradicts US intel community by claiming he's seen evidence coronavirus originated in Chinese lab
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/30/politics/trump-intelligence-community-china-coronavirus-origins/index.html
Department of Education Launches Probe into Harvard's Foreign Funding
https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2020/2/13/doe-investigation-foreign-governments/
US Govt Grants to Wuhan https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211291/U-S-government-gave-3-7million-grant-Wuhan-lab-experimented-coronavirus-source-bats.html
Jeffrey Epstein Harvard Ties Were Extensive https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/05/01/metro/jeffrey-epsteins-harvard-ties-were-extensive-new-report-reveals/
Fauci's NIAID Gave $3.7 Million To Wuhan Lab To Study Coronavirus in Bats?
https://youtu.be/m7wkMmMlacY
Nobel Prize-Winning Scientist Who Discovered HIV Says Coronavirus Was Created In Laboratory
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2020/04/nobel-prize-winning-scientist-who-discovered-hiv-says-coronavirus-was-created-in-laboratory/?fbclid=IwAR3dEfcMh0OneL6Dh2yF5G3TfWXg-5kI9mfYmIWGU1XHyE5bQP8-Ekra1hM
Bill Gates, who said he had no relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly met with the disgraced financier multiple times https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-jeffrey-epstein-friendship-swedish-mother-daughter-meeting-2019-10
US Embassy Consulate Wuhan https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/embassy-consulates/wuhan/
Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1006698
Dr. Fauci Warned In 2017 Of ‘Surprise Outbreak’ During Trump Administration
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/fauci-warned-of-trump-pandemic-2017_n_5e8a0548c5b6e7d76c65c8a4
Grants, Harvard-Epstein http://arep.med.harvard.edu/gmc/gc_grants.html
Corona and Financial Disclosure https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/panel-financial-disclosure/
Program for Evolutionary Dynamics https://ped.fas.harvard.edu
Susan Wojcicki Responds to Adam Schiff on Twitter https://twitter.com/SusanWojcicki/status/1256304911446208512?s=20
Commentator Candace Owens says her Twitter account was suspended following tweet about Whitmer
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/495814-candace-owens-twitter-account-suspended
YouTube Deletes David Icke’s channel https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/may/02/youtube-deletes-coronavirus-conspiracy-theorist-david-ickes-channel
YouTube censors California Doctors https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/7kz5wb/a-video-of-california-emergency-room-doctors-youtube-deleted
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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