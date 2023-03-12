Del BigTree at the HighWire





March 12, 2023





California legislators continue their reign of vaccine mandate terror with the proposed Assembly Bill 659, which would require children to be vaccinated for HPV before entering 8th grade. Attorney, Michael Baum, Esq., discusses his law firm's fight to block this bill, which would stop countless crippling injuries, especially in the absence of proof of efficacy.





#AB659 #GardasilInjury #HPVvaccine #Gardasil #WisnerBaum





POSTED: March 10, 2023





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ckpik-new-ca-bill-seeks-to-mandate-dangerous-hpv-vaccine.html



