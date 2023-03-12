Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 12, 2023
California legislators continue their reign of vaccine mandate terror with the proposed Assembly Bill 659, which would require children to be vaccinated for HPV before entering 8th grade. Attorney, Michael Baum, Esq., discusses his law firm's fight to block this bill, which would stop countless crippling injuries, especially in the absence of proof of efficacy.
#AB659 #GardasilInjury #HPVvaccine #Gardasil #WisnerBaum
POSTED: March 10, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ckpik-new-ca-bill-seeks-to-mandate-dangerous-hpv-vaccine.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.