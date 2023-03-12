Create New Account
NEW CA BILL SEEKS TO MANDATE DANGEROUS HPV VACCINE
Published a day ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


March 12, 2023


California legislators continue their reign of vaccine mandate terror with the proposed Assembly Bill 659, which would require children to be vaccinated for HPV before entering 8th grade. Attorney, Michael Baum, Esq., discusses his law firm's fight to block this bill, which would stop countless crippling injuries, especially in the absence of proof of efficacy.


#AB659 #GardasilInjury #HPVvaccine #Gardasil #WisnerBaum


POSTED: March 10, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ckpik-new-ca-bill-seeks-to-mandate-dangerous-hpv-vaccine.html


Keywords
healthcaliforniachildrenhpvvaccinemedicinedel bigtreehighwirecadangerousbillattorneymandate659michael baumblock this billcrippling injuriesno proof of efficacy

