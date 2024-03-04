Create New Account
Not everything is just about you
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Thus speaks the Lord: How can I shake you awake? Love is not envious and not everything is just about you.
Video PlayPublished on October 21, 2022 on the www.evangelicalendtimemachiine.com

Please share and do not change © BC

 

the lordnot everything is just about youthus speaks

