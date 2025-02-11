The Tulkarem Evacuation Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After four days of the ongoing military operation on the city of Tulkarem and its camp, the occupation forces are forcing families from inside the camp, including those from the Al-Ghanem, Al-Nadi neighborhoods, and others, to leave their homes. Interviews: Manal Al-Hafi, a Red Crescent official and a displaced person from the camp
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 30/01/2025
