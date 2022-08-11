The CCP Tried to Block Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan in Many Ways, the Significance of Going and Not Going

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https://gnews.org/post/p16uk4e4c
Everyone should remember that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is for the Taiwanese people, how important it is for Fujian, for the Chinese people. It’s a historical event. There is a good chance that it will lead to war.