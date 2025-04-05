BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"White People Did NOT Create The Transatlantic Slave Trade"
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
127 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • 4 weeks ago

..... "the Rothschild's did"... I'd just note that the Rothschild's family is not a Christian or Muslim or Hindu oriented family, but they do proclaim to be part of a major world religion..... so there's got to be one religion I left out, seeing how none of the above are correct.... Do Pygmy's have a major religion by chance, maybe they've expanded greatly from their deep jungle abodes, seeing how they discovered the wheel a couple decades ago, I don't know.  But a "major" religion, no not that fast, but we wish the Pygmy's well just the same.  Now, go shrink some heads already you guys! 

Anyhow, the Rothschild's, are a part of a major religion that's not Christian, Muslim or Hindu.....what am I missing here... I can't think of it right now, my brain is acting like a putz, which makes me crave locs and bagels, and old re-runs of Lavern and Shirley, I love the "schlemiel schlimozzel" part,  I always sing along when they say it.

Schalammi schlepperonni.  That's a little Jewish lingo there for you, ladies and gentlemen, meaning, "good evening".   

Now, I'm off to get me some matza balls...  I can only hope there's not a real species of animal out there, called matza's, but we'll see.. you better believe I'm going to be poking them balls with my fork.

Schizzel mac-nizzel.  That's Jewish for, fuckin'a, I'm pretty sure.

Keywords
createtransatlanticslave-tradewhite-peopledid-not
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy