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Doctors For COVID Ethics explain how the COVID 19 response is out of step with medicine and science
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102 views • December 18, 2021
The government of Germany resurrected the ghost of Adolf Hitler. They brought back the full Nazi experience! Welcome to Germany, the Fourth Reich, and it's the Holocaust 2.0! It's back!
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