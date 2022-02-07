© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID Shots, DNA & Transhumanism, With Dr. Madej
Follow
13
Share
Report
570 views • February 07, 2022
COVID Shots, DNA & Transhumanism, With Dr. Madej - Published April 29, 2021 . In this presentation with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Dr. Carrie Madej explains that the elites peddling the COVID shots are also pushing transhumanism--and the two are closely related. Genetic modifications and new technologies are on the verge of changing what it means to be human, and the elites are really pushing the boundaries. Don't miss this critically important presentation by one of the most important doctors speaking out on these issues publicly.This Content Is Mirrored as a service to protect and share the truth. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Original video: COVID Shots, DNA & Transhumanism, With Dr. Madej .
https://rumble.com/vg9kqr-carr....ie-madej-presentatio - Published April 29, 2021 -
This Content Is Mirrored as a service to protect and share the truth. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Original video: COVID Shots, DNA & Transhumanism, With Dr. Madej .
https://rumble.com/vg9kqr-carr....ie-madej-presentatio - Published April 29, 2021 -
This Content Is Mirrored as a service to protect and share the truth. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.