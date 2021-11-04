X22 Report B 11. 3. 21.

Ep. 2618b - Power Returns To We The People, [DS] Has No Chance, Red Wave📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click AboveThe [DS] is panicking, a red wave just hit and they are scrambling. The people are not behind, they are having a difficulty time cheating and they lost a key state Va. Trump has just moved another chess piece and the game is being played out. We are now seeing resignations and soon we will other politicians decide to not run in the next election. The people are taking back the power, they are remembering how to play the game. The elections fraud is being exposed and the fake news/big tech companies are next.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.