© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Edward Curtin: There is a Direct Link Between JFK, 9/11 & Covid-19
Follow
5
Share
Report
950 views • November 09, 2021
Edward Curtin returns to discuss deep politics and what links the assassination of JFK, 9/11, and Covid-19. No president since Kennedy has dared to buck the Military-Industrial-Complex, including Trump, who is part of the same system that produced both Obama and Biden. He discusses the 1967 CIA memo which told mainstream media to use the disparaging term "conspiracy theory" to quell all deviation from the official narrative, and how this propaganda technique has continued to function from JFK to 9/11 to Covid-19. Many of the same actors involved in the MIC and 9/11 continue to be involved with the drug companies, CDC, WEF, WHO, Gates Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation. It's very obvious, but the story is so frightening people don't want to do any homework. Too many people think there is this war going on between the right and the left, in the larger frame of reference there is no difference, it's the warfare state against the regular people, the rich versus the poor. The 4IR is an effort for total political and economic control of peoples all over the world. He believes the purpose of the vaccine mandate is for political control. Ultimately, we are in a spiritual war.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
WATCH: COVID19/11 – Ed Curtin https://off-guardian.org/2021/09/30/watch-covid1911-ed-curtin
The Banners of the King of Hell Advance http://edwardcurtin.com/the-banners-of-the-king-of-hell-advance
A Company Family: The Untold History of Obama and the CIA https://covertactionmagazine.com/2021/10/01/a-company-family-the-untold-history-of-obama-and-the-cia
Websites
Website http://edwardcurtin.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/edward_curtin
About Dr. Edward Curtin
Educated in the classics, philosophy, literature, theology, and sociology, I teach sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. My writing on varied topics has appeared widely over many years. I write as a public intellectual for the general public, not as a specialist for a narrow readership. I believe a non-committal sociology is an impossibility and therefore see all my work as an effort to enhance human freedom through understanding.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
WATCH: COVID19/11 – Ed Curtin https://off-guardian.org/2021/09/30/watch-covid1911-ed-curtin
The Banners of the King of Hell Advance http://edwardcurtin.com/the-banners-of-the-king-of-hell-advance
A Company Family: The Untold History of Obama and the CIA https://covertactionmagazine.com/2021/10/01/a-company-family-the-untold-history-of-obama-and-the-cia
Websites
Website http://edwardcurtin.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/edward_curtin
About Dr. Edward Curtin
Educated in the classics, philosophy, literature, theology, and sociology, I teach sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. My writing on varied topics has appeared widely over many years. I write as a public intellectual for the general public, not as a specialist for a narrow readership. I believe a non-committal sociology is an impossibility and therefore see all my work as an effort to enhance human freedom through understanding.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.