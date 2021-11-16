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PASTOR ARRESTED & JAILED IN CANADA! #freejamescoates | CT Radio Ep. 99
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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70 views • November 16, 2021
Originally Streamed live on Feb 20, 2021 on YouTube with 4.2K views.
James Coates: Pastor of GraceLife Church Jailed!

Hear the story unfold over the last several weeks.

Part 1
https://youtu.be/Eo1W1L9QXTE

Part 2
https://youtu.be/vgFkVCiZ37I

GraceLife Church
http://gracelife.ca

Must Watch Sermons from Pastor James Coates

The Time Has Come by Pastor James Coates
https://youtu.be/QBzbvIyiSYs

Directing Government to its Duty - Rom 13
https://youtu.be/Dh6nXD4Rtg0

To write a letter in support to him, his new address is:

James Coates
Remand Center
18415 - 127th St. NW
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
T6V 1V1


Catch the shows LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sat 7pm-9pm PST 10pm - Midnight EST.
http://Revolution.Radio

Catch previous shows
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUqD2Gej0g&;list=PLkIcBnCTWa71qYsFePsFbqPdpnOidAHLv

Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth
http://YouTube.com/RobbieDtv

#pastorarrested #gracelifechurch #freejamescoates

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