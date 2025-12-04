BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Venezuela’s Interior Minister on the real story behind the Trump–Maduro call
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
67 views • 1 day ago

Venezuela’s Interior Minister on the real story behind the Trump–Maduro call:

“Twenty days ago, the opposition swore: 'Besides, he doesn’t even recognize Nicolás Maduro as president! How’s he going to call him?'

Well, the call happened.”

Diosdado Cabello slams the U.S.-backed opposition for inventing stories to stay politically relevant. Meanwhile, Maduro stays silent respectfully.

The opposition survives on fiction, Venezuela lives in reality.

Adding: 

A Brazilian warship is currently sailing east along Venezuela’s northern coast, just off the shores of Curacao and Caracas.

Its radar systems are capable of detecting every U.S. military vessel in the region.

The ship is mapping the Caribbean theater as tensions escalate between Venezuela and the United States.

