Dollar Resumes Drop; China’s Offshore Yuan Slumps

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https://gnews.org/articles/514611
Summary：11/07/2022 Bloomberg Market and Finance: The dollar extended losses on Monday, and debate is heating up whether the currency is near its peak after the Federal Reserve's latest rate hike. Meanwhile, China's offshore yuan slumped.