BBC: believing her microphone was muted, said "I swear, if we talk about Ukraine again today, I'll f*cking shoot myself"

We feel you.
BBC for the first time in history tells the truth…
BBC Business Today presenter Michelle Flory, believing her microphone was muted, said during the intro:
"I swear, if we talk about Ukraine again today, I'll fucking shoot myself."
Editorial: BBC listeners (and non-listeners) are in complete agreement.
