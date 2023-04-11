Create New Account
NEW – Tiffany Dover Emerges After Her Post-Vaccine Collapse More Than 2 Years Ago to Confront the 'Conspiracy Theorists'
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday

NEW – Tiffany Dover Emerges After Her Post-Vaccine Collapse More Than 2 Years Ago to Confront the 'Conspiracy Theorists'

"The hospital told [me] not to speak out - it would be irrecoverable damage is what I was told...CHI Memorial has repeatedly denied knowledge of any directive asking Tiffany not to speak or post."

https://rumble.com/v2hjip0-new-tiffany-dover-emerges-after-more-than-2-years-to-confront-the-conspirac.html

