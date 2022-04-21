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Joe Feels Your Pain
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72 views • April 21, 2022
Exposing [Bidan]’s Phony Economic Empathy Shtick
* Americans are suffering under his bumbling, careless watch.
* No attempt at play-acting the role of an empathetic character will make it feel any more pleasant — or Joe any more popular.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 20 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304582723001
* Americans are suffering under his bumbling, careless watch.
* No attempt at play-acting the role of an empathetic character will make it feel any more pleasant — or Joe any more popular.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 20 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304582723001
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