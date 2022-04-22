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3. Sorcerers of Babylon (Daniel 2 Intro)
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141 views • April 22, 2022
Witchcraft, magic, the occult and sorcery take many forms in our modern culture, and they are all from Satan and are deadly. Learn what the Bible teaches about it in this short crash course on the occult and Pharmakeia.
Links on the Freemasons:
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Eeo-82Eac8&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blbff2pio_s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blbff2pio_s
Link to Teaching on "Demons & Deliverance"
----------------------------------------------------------------------
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nh-7HjMpas4
Deuteronomy 18
9 “When you come into the land which the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not learn to follow the abominations of those nations.
10 There shall not be found among you anyone who makes his son or his daughter pass through the fire, or one who practices witchcraft, or a soothsayer, or one who interprets omens, or a sorcerer,
11 or one who conjures spells, or a medium, or a spiritist, or one who calls up the dead.
12 For all who do these things are an abomination to the Lord…
The Hebrew word is translated with the Greek word Pharmakos or Pharmakeia (English = pharmacology) who is defined as "one who prepares and uses drugs for magical purposes or ritual witchcraft and communicating with the dead. Pharmakon describes the sorcery by which Babylon deceived all the nations.
The pharmaceutical industry today is directly associated with Babylon, the demonic and the events in the End Times
SATAN & DEMONIC OCCULT PRACTICES
Demons, Acupuncture, yoga, Ouija Board, astrology
Christian Science, Clairvoyance, Magic, charms
Drugs, Fortune Telling, Symbols
www.crossroadoftruth.org
For Detailed Teachings on End Times Prophesy, go to:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/end-times-bible-prophecy
Links on the Freemasons:
----------------------------------------------
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Eeo-82Eac8&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blbff2pio_s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blbff2pio_s
Link to Teaching on "Demons & Deliverance"
----------------------------------------------------------------------
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nh-7HjMpas4
Deuteronomy 18
9 “When you come into the land which the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not learn to follow the abominations of those nations.
10 There shall not be found among you anyone who makes his son or his daughter pass through the fire, or one who practices witchcraft, or a soothsayer, or one who interprets omens, or a sorcerer,
11 or one who conjures spells, or a medium, or a spiritist, or one who calls up the dead.
12 For all who do these things are an abomination to the Lord…
The Hebrew word is translated with the Greek word Pharmakos or Pharmakeia (English = pharmacology) who is defined as "one who prepares and uses drugs for magical purposes or ritual witchcraft and communicating with the dead. Pharmakon describes the sorcery by which Babylon deceived all the nations.
The pharmaceutical industry today is directly associated with Babylon, the demonic and the events in the End Times
SATAN & DEMONIC OCCULT PRACTICES
Demons, Acupuncture, yoga, Ouija Board, astrology
Christian Science, Clairvoyance, Magic, charms
Drugs, Fortune Telling, Symbols
www.crossroadoftruth.org
For Detailed Teachings on End Times Prophesy, go to:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/end-times-bible-prophecy
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