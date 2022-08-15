How to help unite our country: There is something you can do now!

When you ask the question "What can I do?" most don't really have a great answer. My guest today, took it upon himself to do the unthinkable.

He went beyond what even he initially thought possible and created a tour where he hosted not one, but 21 live events around the country in just 31 days!

Lewis Herms is making a difference. He's helping people connect, to get informed, and helping support the effort to make this country great again by helping us to be united once again.

He joins us to talk about the Truth Tour and the upcoming Truth Tour 2!

Find out more about the tour and how you can watch it as it happens here: https://truthtour.net