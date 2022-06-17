The TRUTH About Canadas Trees And Why Carbon Tax Is A SCAM!





There is NO Shortage of trees in the world.

Canada has NO TREE PROBLEM.

Global Warming is a Hoax.

Black Oil IS GOOD for The Earth.

The World is Round.





Need I go on?





It's a scam and I have the proof from the government themselves.





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