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The TRUTH About Canadas Trees And Why Carbon Tax Is A SCAM!
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82 views • June 17, 2022
The TRUTH About Canadas Trees And Why Carbon Tax Is A SCAM!
There is NO Shortage of trees in the world.
Canada has NO TREE PROBLEM.
Global Warming is a Hoax.
Black Oil IS GOOD for The Earth.
The World is Round.
Need I go on?
It's a scam and I have the proof from the government themselves.
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
www.Instagram.com/kevinjjohnston
www.KevinJJohnston.com
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