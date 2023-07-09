Create New Account
Three Huge Planets and a Manufactured Sun Very Close to Earth in Our Sky - Prepare for tsunamis and more all over the world. They are expected to drown all on the coastlines. Move to higher ground.
channel image
TEOTWAWKI Life
26 Subscribers
895 views
Published Yesterday

Get prepared for tsunamis and more all over the world. It is believed that this will wipe out all life on all coastlines and reduce the world population by 90%.

These are FAA.gov webcam pictures of huge planets in our sky. Due to their greater mass and thus magnet pulls/push on Earth, we are experiencing increased Volcanoes and Earthquakes.

This is a mirror video found originally at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARU58xG7Yr4
Holiness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynZJM4fgKTo

