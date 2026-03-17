Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Admits Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) Gives the Orders July 15, 2009

Then Secretary of State for Obama, Hillary Clinton admits in this video that she takes her orders from the globalist Council on Foreign Relations. This treasonous organization, which has dominated administrations of Republicans and Democrats, advocates world government and the end of U.S. independence.

Former Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Navy, was invited into CFR membership and remained for twenty years, becoming one of its sharpest critics.

“Once the ruling members of the CFR have decided that the U.S. Government should adopt a particular policy, the very substantial research facilities of CFR are put to work to develop arguments, intellectual and emotional, to support the new policy, to confound and discredit, intellectually and politically, any opposition,” he warned. [The CFR has as a goal] submergence of U.S. sovereignty and national independence into an all-powerful one-world government.…

This lust to surrender the sovereignty and independence of the United States is pervasive throughout most of the membership.…

In the entire CFR lexicon, there is no term of revulsion carrying a meaning so deep as ‘America First’