BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Plandemic 2 Indoctornation - VOST FR
luciole
luciole
1084 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • September 27, 2020
25 août 2020 : https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ONBeNwBolZO/

Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialplandemic/

Téléchargez et partagez cette vidéo (Download and share this video): https://we.tl/t-LDfLxVP1zm

Visitez notre site Internet (Visit our website): https://plandemicseries.com/

Guidé par le travail méticuleux du Dr David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Endoctornation, suit une piste d'argent de trois décennies qui mène directement aux principaux acteurs derrière la pandémie COVID 19. David Martin est le créateur du premier indice quantitatif d’actions publiques au monde, le CNBC IQ100. Il a été président de l'innovation économique pour l'Organisation intergouvernementale pour les énergies renouvelables affiliée aux Nations Unies et a été conseiller auprès de nombreuses banques centrales, forums économiques mondiaux, la Banque mondiale et la Société financière internationale, et des gouvernements nationaux. M. Martin a été le pionnier des programmes mondiaux visant à apporter la transparence des entreprises et des marchés boursiers aux industries extractives multinationales et a joué un rôle déterminant dans la poursuite en justice des plus grands criminels en col blanc du monde.

Guided by the meticulous work of Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Indoctornation, tracks a three decade-long money trail that leads directly to the key players behind the COVID 19 pandemic. David Martin is the creator of the world’s first quantitative public equity index – the CNBC IQ100. He served as Chair of Economic Innovation for the UN-affiliated Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Organization and has served as an advisor to numerous Central Banks, global economic forums, the World Bank and International Finance Corporation, and national governments. Dr. Martin has pioneered global programs to bring corporate and stock market transparency to multi-national extractive industries and has been instrumental in bringing the world’s largest white-collar criminals to justice.
Keywords
plandemicplandemic2indoctornation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Morgan S. Verity
Oil Surges 4% After Deadly Attacks in Saudi Arabia

Oil Surges 4% After Deadly Attacks in Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
War Department Bans Troops from Gambling on Conflicts in New Memo

War Department Bans Troops from Gambling on Conflicts in New Memo

Garrison Vance
French Unrest, Italian Trucker Blockades Disrupt Supply Chains as Europe Faces Debt Pressures

French Unrest, Italian Trucker Blockades Disrupt Supply Chains as Europe Faces Debt Pressures

Sterling Ashworth
Could your AI assistant spark the next bank run? Wall Street is worried

Could your AI assistant spark the next bank run? Wall Street is worried

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy