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Plandemic 2 Indoctornation - VOST FR
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104 views • September 27, 2020
25 août 2020 : https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ONBeNwBolZO/
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialplandemic/
Téléchargez et partagez cette vidéo (Download and share this video): https://we.tl/t-LDfLxVP1zm
Visitez notre site Internet (Visit our website): https://plandemicseries.com/
Guidé par le travail méticuleux du Dr David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Endoctornation, suit une piste d'argent de trois décennies qui mène directement aux principaux acteurs derrière la pandémie COVID 19. David Martin est le créateur du premier indice quantitatif d’actions publiques au monde, le CNBC IQ100. Il a été président de l'innovation économique pour l'Organisation intergouvernementale pour les énergies renouvelables affiliée aux Nations Unies et a été conseiller auprès de nombreuses banques centrales, forums économiques mondiaux, la Banque mondiale et la Société financière internationale, et des gouvernements nationaux. M. Martin a été le pionnier des programmes mondiaux visant à apporter la transparence des entreprises et des marchés boursiers aux industries extractives multinationales et a joué un rôle déterminant dans la poursuite en justice des plus grands criminels en col blanc du monde.
Guided by the meticulous work of Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Indoctornation, tracks a three decade-long money trail that leads directly to the key players behind the COVID 19 pandemic. David Martin is the creator of the world’s first quantitative public equity index – the CNBC IQ100. He served as Chair of Economic Innovation for the UN-affiliated Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Organization and has served as an advisor to numerous Central Banks, global economic forums, the World Bank and International Finance Corporation, and national governments. Dr. Martin has pioneered global programs to bring corporate and stock market transparency to multi-national extractive industries and has been instrumental in bringing the world’s largest white-collar criminals to justice.
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialplandemic/
Téléchargez et partagez cette vidéo (Download and share this video): https://we.tl/t-LDfLxVP1zm
Visitez notre site Internet (Visit our website): https://plandemicseries.com/
Guidé par le travail méticuleux du Dr David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Endoctornation, suit une piste d'argent de trois décennies qui mène directement aux principaux acteurs derrière la pandémie COVID 19. David Martin est le créateur du premier indice quantitatif d’actions publiques au monde, le CNBC IQ100. Il a été président de l'innovation économique pour l'Organisation intergouvernementale pour les énergies renouvelables affiliée aux Nations Unies et a été conseiller auprès de nombreuses banques centrales, forums économiques mondiaux, la Banque mondiale et la Société financière internationale, et des gouvernements nationaux. M. Martin a été le pionnier des programmes mondiaux visant à apporter la transparence des entreprises et des marchés boursiers aux industries extractives multinationales et a joué un rôle déterminant dans la poursuite en justice des plus grands criminels en col blanc du monde.
Guided by the meticulous work of Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Indoctornation, tracks a three decade-long money trail that leads directly to the key players behind the COVID 19 pandemic. David Martin is the creator of the world’s first quantitative public equity index – the CNBC IQ100. He served as Chair of Economic Innovation for the UN-affiliated Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Organization and has served as an advisor to numerous Central Banks, global economic forums, the World Bank and International Finance Corporation, and national governments. Dr. Martin has pioneered global programs to bring corporate and stock market transparency to multi-national extractive industries and has been instrumental in bringing the world’s largest white-collar criminals to justice.
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