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COVIDは水中にありますか？ (Watch the Water -> 水を見る）
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3 views • April 16, 2022
この翻訳は SURVIVE THE NEWS によるものです-ここでニュースレターにサインアップできます：https://survivethenews.com/newsletter
日本人を知っていますか？ このビデオを共有してください。
This translation is by https://survivethenews.com - You can sign up our newsletter here: https://survivethenews.com/newsletter
Got an audience of Japanese speaking people? Please share this video!
日本人を知っていますか？ このビデオを共有してください。
This translation is by https://survivethenews.com - You can sign up our newsletter here: https://survivethenews.com/newsletter
Got an audience of Japanese speaking people? Please share this video!
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