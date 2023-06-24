Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Roseanne on the UN, their religion - Luciferianism, and power
channel image
The Prisoner
8585 Subscribers
Shop now
419 views
Published 18 hours ago

Roseanne on the UN, their religion, and power:

"They don't care about gay people or black people. They care about power. They care about degeneracy caused by their love of unfettered power. The UN is the most corrupt abysmal beast on the face of the earth. The UN is based on Lucifer. They are Luciferians. That's all they care about. Lucifer is the illuminated one that they all care about. They're religious. They care about their religion more than they care about money. Their religion is a blood letting cult and they don't care about people like us."

Source @Business of Truth

Keywords
united nationsluciferianismroseanne barr

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket