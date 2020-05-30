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Δίπλα μας και γύρω μας υπάρχουν Άγιοι ... πατήρ Νικόλαος, ένας Άγιος στο Δαφνί ...
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7 views • May 30, 2020
Μια συγκλονιστική μαρτυρία από τον ιερέα, ιεραπόστολο και ιατρό π. Ευάγγελο Παπανικολάου στην εκπομπή “ΕΠΙ ΤΗΣ ΟΥΣΙΑΣ” του Ρ/Σ “Παύλειος Λόγος” της Ιεράς Μητροπόλεως Βεροίας, Ναούσης και Καμπανίας.
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