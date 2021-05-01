Republicans Call for Investigations of Hunter Biden’s Illegal Gun Purchase

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4/28/2021 Two dozen Republicans have written to President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the ATF-calling for a public commitment to investigate allegations his son Hunter lied on a background check for a gun. The congressmen said that no one is beyond reproach, even President Biden’s son. The ATF should hold all Americans to the same standard.