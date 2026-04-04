© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH: President Trump Delivers Easter Message — “To Be a Great Nation, You Must Have God!”
https://wltreport.com/2026/04/03/watch-president-trump-delivers-easter-message-be-great/
-------------
Bishop Barron criticized for role in prayer event where Trump was compared to Jesus
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bishop-barron-criticized-for-role-in-prayer-event-where-trump-was-compared-to-jesus/